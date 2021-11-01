Form Three Student Stoned to Death in Kariobangi Botched Robbery

A Form three student from a local school in Kariobangi has been confirmed dead after a botched robbery incident.

According to detectives, the form three student was in the company of two other men who were snatching valuables from pedestrians in the area.

An alarm was then raised and a mob quickly descended on the culprits. The other two men managed to escape while the form three student was cornered and stoned to death.

When police arrived at the scene, the boy was already dead hence a standoff between police and the locals. For instance, the mob demanded to have the boy buried immediately in accordance with the Muslim tradition while the police wanted to process the scene to aid in the investigations.

The elders and witnesses then recorded statements with the police still hunting for the two men who escaped.

In an almost similar account of events less than a fortnight ago, a Form four boy was killed in Kiambu after sneaking into a Girls school at night.

The boy from Gathiruini Boys High School was beaten to death after sneaking into Komothai Girls Secondary School at night.

A police report filed at Kibichoi Police Station indicated that the boy was among a group of six boys who sneaked into the neighboring girls’ school at around 4 am.

The targeted girls raised alarm attracting the attention of the school’s guards, teacher on duty and principal.

The six boys took to their heels after smelling danger. However, the 17-year-old couldn't catch up with his peers and was descended upon with crude weapons leaving him unconscious. He was pronounced dead at Kigumo Level IV Hospital. "The teenager was beaten by the students and staff and sustained physical injuries on the head and forehead," the report read.

