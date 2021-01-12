Form Three Student Stabs Two Teachers While Protesting Punishment

A Form 3 student on Tuesday stabbed two teachers at Kisii School.

One of the victims, Edwin Mokaya sustained injuries in the forehead after the student declined to be punished for reporting to class late.

The unruly student then took a knife and stabbed the teacher. The other teacher, Elvis Maoto, sustained injuries in the wrist as he tried to defend the other victim.

Read: Kisii County Gov’t Offers Dr Stephen Mogusu’s Widow A Job

The victims were rushed to Ram Hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.

“We are currently doing a primary assessment on the injuries as we start treatment,” Ram Hospital’s Enock Abobo said.

Kisii County Police Commander Jebel said they have launched investigations into the incident.

“We have dispatched a team of detectives to commence a probe,” Jebel is quoted by the Star.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsAmupp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu