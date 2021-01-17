Form Three Student Allegedly Kills School Guard In Vihiga

A student from Nyangori Boys’ Secondary School in Vihiga, is facing murder charges after he allegedly assaulted and killed the school’s guard on Sunday morning.

The student, according to a report by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), had became unruly and attacked other students using a metal rod, when the guard identified as Willy Mukonambi intervened.

The 18-year-old form three student allegedly turned on the guard and hit him on the head repeatedly, using the metal rod.

He was rescued by his colleagues who together with the school nurse rushed him to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, in critical condition.

“Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The suspect has been placed in custody and will be charged with murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code,” said the DCI.

Cases of students attacking teachers and other staff have been on the rise, after schools closed for over nine months due to Covid-19, and resumed in January.

On Wednesday, January 13, a form two student from Kitutu Masaba Constituency, Nyamira County, was arrested over an alleged plot to attack a teacher with a machete.

The Mokwerero Secondary School Form Two student was arrested while armed with a machete and a sharpening file in the institution’s compound.

Police reports indicate that the 18-year-old’s target was the school’s deputy principal.

The teacher was rescued by colleagues before the student made good of his threats. The motive, however, remains unknown.

The incident came a day after another student was arrested after stabbing two teachers at Kisii High School, Kisii County.

According to a police report seen by this writer, Isaya Flora, 17, had been asked to kneel at the staffroom for reporting to class late.

The Form Three student refused to be punished. He instead pounced on one of the teachers, Edwin Nyakundi, leaving him with injuries to his left shoulder, abdomen, head, and left leg.

The other victim, Elvis Maoto, sustained stab wounds on his cheeks.

