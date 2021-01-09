Form Three Boy Fakes Kidnapping, Demands Ransom From Parents

A Form three student has been found to have faked his kidnapping, DCI boss George Kinoti has said.

The teenager who schools at a renowned institution within Meru county went missing a few days ago but was found on Saturday.

According to Kinoti, his parents had received calls demanding for ransom to secure the boy’s release.

“Following the alleged kidnapping of a form three student from a renowned school in Meru, detectives embarked on an operation to trace the student’s whereabouts. Calls had been made to the boy’s distraught parents & relatives requesting for a ransom, to secure his freedom,” said Kinoti.

However, after days of our officers’ search for him, we discovered that the student had faked his kidnapping and was whiling his time away unperturbed at Nkubu town, extorting money from his poor parents and relatives. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 9, 2021

The boy was found in Nkubu “whiling his time away unperturbed” after extorting his parents and relatives.

DCI has cautioned school going children against engaging in criminal activities.

“Any form of Criminal activity shall be met with the full force of the law, regardless of one’s status in the society.”

