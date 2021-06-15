Form One Students To Report To School On August 2 – CS Magoha

Education CS George Magoha has announced that form one students will report for admissions in various schools on August 2, 2021.

According to the CS, form one selection and placement have been completed with all candidates placed in government schools.

At the beginning of this month, officials from the Ministry of Education converged in Naivasha for the form one placement exercise.

The officials had pledged to release the placements in two weeks’ time where the approximately 1.18 million KCPE candidates were to know the schools they join.

A total of 1,191,616 candidates had registered for the exam but 12,424 were absent during the examination period due to different circumstances.

Of the 1,179,192 pupils who sat the KCPE exams a majority of them; 889,011, scored below 300 out of 500 marks.

There were 8,091 candidates who scored over 400 marks with the top candidate, Mumo Faith attaining 433 marks.

To receive the form one selection results, one should send an SMS to 22263 detailing the candidate’s Index Number. The SMS costs Sh25.

The form one admission letters are also available online and one can easily download either for national schools, extra county schools and county schools.

