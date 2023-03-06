Form One Student Succumbs After Alleged Assault by Teachers

Authorities in Tinderet, Nandi County, are looking into a death that occurred after a Form 1 student was allegedly corporal punished by his teachers.

Kelvin Kiptanui of Chemase Secondary School is said to have passed on hours after being taken to Nandi-Hills level 4 hospital.

The 16-year-old boy is said to have been physically assaulted by his teachers for referring to his Physics textbook during a quiz.

Tinderet sub-county police commander Ali Jire said the teenager’s mother, Monica Cherobon, reported the matter on Sunday.

“It is a very complex incident because the school is yet to make a formal report with the police on the death and the circumstances surrounding the death,” Jire said.

Ms Cherobon said her son was fine when he left home for school.

“He was rushed to the dispensary and was referred to Nandi-Hills hospital,” she said.

Nandi county commissioner Herman Shiambi has called for expedited investigations into the unfortunate incident.

The deceased was admitted at the learning institution two weeks ago. He put off reporting due to lack of school fees.

The remains have since been moved to the Nandi-Hills hospital mortuary pending a postmortem to determine the cause of death.

