Form One Student Dies At A Mine Site While Working For School Fees

A 15 year old form one student at Got Kachola Mixed Secondary School in Migori County died after he fell in a mine hole.

Attempts to recover the bodies of Peter Otieno and another villager identified as Samuel Ochieng failed after the mine collapsed while they were prospecting at colonial era Sindule mines.

“When the mines collapsed, a huge stone crushed the two bodies and were taken to the bottom of the mine,” Joseph Otieno an eye-witness said.

Otieno said attempts to pump water out of the mine failed before Migori county government led by Executive Member in charge of Environment and Disaster Management Elijah Odhiambo came to their aid.

The county brought a bigger water pump, paid divers and rescuers Sh40,000 to aid in their work and gave the two families Sh10,000 each to help start in funeral arrangements.

Speaking at the scene, Odhiambo said the accident was caused by heavy downpour in the area and warned miners to take caution while at the mines.

“We have instructed miners through their leaders to ensure personal safety before embarking on mining activities, we will temporarily close mines,” Odhiambo said.

Loida Otieno and Monica Ochieng mothers to the deceased Otieno and Ochieng’ respectively said they had warned the two from prospecting during rains.

“My son said he wanted to help raise his school fees for next term and insisted on heading to the deadly mines from our village in Marabiku, which is several kilometers away,” Monica said.

The Sindule mines were used by colonialists.

In the past one year alone, six people have lost their lives at the same mines.

