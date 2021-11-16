Form One Student Arrested After Sneaking out of School to go check on Bhang

A form one secondary school student has been arrested in Nyamira County after he went to check on his growing bhang plants.

According to a report by Enchoro assistant chief Henry Otiso, the 16 year old sneaked out of school to go and check out his 50 plants. He was spotted around his home prompting his arrest.

“I received a tip-off from the public that the student had sneaked from school and that he had been seen where he resides. I rushed there with some other members of Nyumba Kumi and arrested the boy. We also uprooted the bhang as evidence,” a report recorded at Gesima Police Post reads.

Nyamira County Police Commander Grace Kakai said the boy will be arraigned in court. She urged parents to be more vigilant on their children’s activities.

“Parents should be key in preventing the problem of drugs,” Kakai said.

The news amid a rising trend that has seen many schools burn due to students unrest.

Nyamira was declared to be the second county with the highest cases of sales and consumption of illicit alcohol and drugs.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) and other agencies recently converged at Nyamira with the aim of addressing the rise in drug abuse in the area.

Nyanza regional co-ordinator Magu Mutindika urged security officers to be more vigilant, promising dire consequences if the vice is found in their areas of jurisdiction.

“Every security agent whose area will be found to have such substances will face disciplinary actions,” he said.

