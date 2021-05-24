Form One Selection Exercise Pushed to June

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced postponement of the Form One selection exercise that was scheduled to begin on May 28.

Speaking at Joseph Kangethe Primary School in Nairobi, the CS said the exercise has been pushed to June 15.

Magoha did not give any reason for the move. He, however, said there is no cause for alarm.

He urged parents and guardians to be patient further promising them integrity in the process.

Placement of 2020 Kenya Candidates to technical colleges has not been affected and is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Their colleagues who qualified for university placement under government sponsorship have been directed to review their degree choices ahead of the July placement.

The 2020 KCPE results were announced on April 15.

A total of 1,191,616 candidates had registered for the exam but 12,424 were absent during the examination period due to different circumstances.

Magoha revealed that of the 1,179,192 pupils who sat the KCPE exam a majority of them; 889,011, scored below 300 out of 500 marks.

There were 8,091 candidates who scored over 400 marks with the top candidate attaining 433 marks.

Both KCPE and KCSE candidates wrote their exams under unique Covid-19 circumstances.

CS Magoha said despite the pandemic that disrupted learning last year, the candidates performed well than their 2019 candidates.

