“Form ni Hustler Mpango ni Bottom Up!” Waiguru Explains Decision to Join UDA

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has confirmed reports that she has officially joined Deputy President William Ruto’s “Hustler Nation” camp.

In a tweet after a meeting with Ruto at the Karen residence on Tuesday, Waiguru said she arrived at the decision to decamp to Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party from Jubilee following extensive consultation with Kirinyaga people.

She declared her support for Ruto’s Bottom-Up economic model and his 2022 presidential ambitions.

“After extensive consultation with Kirinyaga people, I’ve decamped to hustler nation. 2022 Chama ni UDA, Form ni Hustler Mpango ni BottomUp!” Waiguru said in a tweet.

The governor was accompanied by 25 Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from Kirinyaga and County Assembly Speaker Anthony Gathumbi.

“Thank you, MCAs led by the Majority Leader, Speaker,D Speaker & Chair Women Caucus for accompanying me on my journey to join Hustler Nation, ” she added.

The governor had last month hinted at ditching the ruling Jubilee party for UDA ahead of the 2022 polls citing influence by Kirinyaga residents.

Addressing a roadside crowd in her county declared intentions to defend her seat amid speculations that she is eyeing a deputy president position.

She seemed to agree with their call to defend her seat on a UDA ticket.

The county boss had asked the crowd if they would re-elect her as governor and they responded in the affirmative.

Waiguru went ahead to ask the residents on which ticket she should seek re-election and they chanted UDA.

“If they ask me why I chose that party, I will tell them that the people of Kirinyaga picked it for me,” Waiguru said amid cheers from the crowd.

In an interview with Citizen TV on September 9, the county chief said the Jubilee party leadership had lost touch with the vote-rich Mount Kenya region.

“If I ran today on a Jubilee ticket and someone else ran on a different party, even if people felt I had performed, it would be hard to convince them to vote for me,” she added.

“Jubilee has a lot of work in revamping the party and we need to do it fairly fast, revamping the party and resonating with the people. People need that emotional connection to the party.”

