Tale of Form 4 Candidates who Raided Maths Teacher’s Home, Beat Him Up

Three form four students from St John’s Sinikwa Secondary School reportedly raided their maths teacher’s home and roughed him up.

The incident took place in Saboti Constituency at about 7:30 PM where the students are said to have stormed the maths teacher’s residence where he was with his colleagues and staged an attack.

The teacher, Nicholas Bett was with his colleagues John Naibei and Michael Odhiambo. The two colleagues managed to escape the attack but Mr Bett was hit by a blunt object before blows and kicks descended on him.

Upon escaping, Mr Bett’s colleagues reported the matter at Gituamba Police Station and demanded the arrests of the students.

However, so far nothing has been done as the students are on the run and have not reported to school since Monday.

Reports indicate that Mr Bett was a no-nonsense mathematics teacher who forced his students to have an interest in the subject. A move that did not go well with a section of them prompting the attack.

Weighing in on the same, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has called on the Trans Nzoia Secretary-General to initiate the transfer of the three teachers.

Cases of indiscipline in schools have been on the rise with teachers faulting parents for failing to instill basic values in their children.

Earlier in January, there were talks to have corporal punishment be reintroduced in schools following the spike in indiscipline cases.

However, KNUT vehemently vowed to reject it citing that the reintroduction of the cane would risk the lives of teachers, especially from “aggressive” teenagers.

“We will not accept the return of corporal punishment which will put our teachers in conflict with the learners. If they want to return it, let them post police officers to schools who will be doing the caning job because these teenagers are likely to kill the teachers,” the then KNUT SG Wilson Sossion stated.

According to Sossion, indiscipline is caused by parents absconding from their duties of instilling morals in their children.

