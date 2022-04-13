Forgive Me Simon – Sarah Makes U-turn, Wants To Work Things Out Offline

Only a day after giving a tell-it-all interview in which she revealed some personal information about her marriage, Bonfire Adventures MD Sarah Kabu is pleading with her husband Simon for forgiveness.

Sarah admitted to being distressed in a social media post and that she may have said things she should not have said online.

She went on to say that she had learned her lesson and asked for prayers while they try to work out their differences offline.

“Sorry my Fam. when I was in distress I said things that I shouldn’t have said online and thus misleading. Life is a lesson and we learn everyday.

Read: Simon Has Two Baby Mamas – Sarah Kabu Reveals More On Separation

“Forgive me Simon. Let’s sort our issues off-line. All is well. Please keep us in prayers,” she wrote.

Sarah remarked in an interview with Christine Lewis that she had reached a point where she could no longer ignore the problems in her marriage and had to be honest with herself.

“50 or 70 percent has been what you see on social media. Very blissful. We have had our good times but we have also had our bad times which we do not show on social media.

“Sometimes when I meet people they tell me that I inspire them and we are ‘couple goals but I wished I had simple and peaceful unions like theirs,” she said.

Read Also: Simon Kabu Unveils Grown Daughter Amid Marriage Crisis (Photo)

Sarah explained that they had been having marital problems for around ten years and that one of her New Year’s resolutions was to be true to herself and confront difficulties head-on, including a peaceful separation and a co-parenting plan.

She tried to do it quietly, but due to their social media presence, word got out that there was turmoil in paradise.

The Bonfire Adventures MD insisted that she believes in marriage and that it works, and that she does not want other marriages to fail because of what has happened to them.

She acknowledged that her spouse was kind to her and that, like any other human being, they both had flaws.

Simon, on his part, in a Q&A session, denied claims his marriage was on the rocks.

“Wee apana! Happily married to one wife,” he responded to a fan who asked if he has a “side chick”.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...