Forgive Me – Ruto Tells President Uhuru At Prayer Meeting

Deputy President William Ruto has asked his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta for forgiveness during the 19th National Prayer Breakfast held at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate asked the outgoing head of state to forgive him if he had fallen short of his expectations.

Ruto also forgave those who may have wronged him in the past.

“As you head to retirement, it is my prayer that God gives you every aspiration of your heart and makes it possible for you to enjoy the legacy you have built. As a DP, I may have fallen short of my boss’s expectations and I ask for forgiveness,” Ruto said.

“I have also been hurt by many people and on this prayer breakfast, I forgive everybody, I want us to go into this election free of the debt of hurt.”

The president on his part assured all those contending for his seat that he will handover power when the time comes.

1/2

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta joins national leaders, the clergy and invited guests at the 19th National Annual Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi City County. pic.twitter.com/A1kT2rmTel — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) May 26, 2022

“Even as we engage in the upcoming context, we know that national building is passed from generation to generation, and pass baton unbroken and I expect to do just that,” he said.

President Uhuru also said that he hopes that the togetherness witnessed during the event will prevail even after the elections.

“The tempo of our politics is beating at an increasing note day by day. I hope the spirit of togetherness endures,” he said.

Uhuru urged those seeking the country’s top job to be peace and unity ambassadors, saying his desire was for the country to emerge much stronger after the polls.

Read: A Defiant Ruto Responds After Uhuru’s Scathing Attack

When his tenure ends in August, the President stated that he wishes to depart amicably, as earlier stated by his deputy.

“Mine is to wish you all peace, and wish that we will end up much more united and stronger after this election than ever before.”

“…And to wish each and every person the best of luck knowing that there would be only one winner… Our prayer is that we shall accept and move forward and live to fight another day,” Uhuru said.

“I do hope the prayers of Ruto come true. I am looking forward to a lot of peace and enjoyment in the years to come.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...