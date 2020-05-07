Forex Trading Company 51 Capital Appoints 22-year Old As General Manager

51 Capital, a Forex trading company in Kenya, has appointed Sean Macharia, 22-year old university graduate as its general manager.

The Daystar University graduate of Applied Computer Science with a deep passion for forex trading, numbers, online currency, money market and everything currency will now become one of the youngest general managers in the country.

“Sean is not just a computer genius. He’s also a thoroughbred forex trading guru who, at only 22, is now, probably, Kenya’s youngest General Manager of a company worth millions of dollars,” the company said in a statement.

51 Capital has been in the country for over two years, and has offices in Nairobi, Eldoret and another one in Port Louis, Mauritius.

His foray into the complex world of forex trading was by a fluke, he says.

“I joined by master luck. Last year, while potential forex traders were submitting essays to the folks in Mauritius, for the Project U and I, I was unable to do an essay given my dislike for reading and lack of writing passion. I like mental work. I could not submit an essay like the rest of the hopefuls. So I submitted my past forex trading history. And, just like that, I was able to knock off people with exemplary essays with just my trading history,” Sean says.

Read: Three Ways Youth Can Use Their Smartphones And Internet To Earn A Living

Sean started forex trading immediately after high school, while only 18.

“I gave my parents hell. Forex trading requires you’re at the machine 24/7. I was at my laptop all day, all night. My parents were losing their minds,” he explains.

Sean’s submission to 51 Capital in Mauritius was what led to his meeting with Forex trading guru Joe Kariuki, founder of 51 Capital and the majority shareholder.

“I showed up for my interview with Joe wearing a short, shoddy t-shirt and crocs. Joe saw me and immediately asked, ‘do you want food? ‘,” he says.

Sean moved from a dishevelled, messy and hungry forex trading whizz to the suave General Manger of Kenya’s 51 Capital within a matter of six months.

“Let me tell you one thing he forgot to say, when he came here, I fired him before I hired him,” Joe Kariuki says.

Read: Don Bosco, Joe Kariuki Re-unite In Kenya For Business After Serving Jail Terms In Tanzania

Sean would later be re-hired after Joe realized that the flaky boy may have been a genius after all.

“When I joined the company, we were around four employees only. Now we are over forty – everyone, from the offices here in Nairobi, Eldoret, India and Mauritius,” Sean says.

Sean was confirmed as the new General Manager of the company in February 2020.

“I’m living a dream few 22-year olds could ever imagine off. I sit in this large office, this fancy marble office, and I cannot believe my luck. But I’ve pushed for this, I’ve worked for this and I’ve done enough forex trading hours to earn this,” a beaming Sean says

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu