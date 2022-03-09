Forest Road Assault Victim Recounts Friday Event

The female motorist in the Forest road saga was not only physically assaulted but also sexually assaulted and robbed of a huge sum of money, a police report has confirmed.

The victim though kept anonymous is said to be an employee of the United Nations (UN).

Nation reports that the incident happened on Friday, March 4 at around 4 PM along Wangari Maathai road, formerly known as Forest Road.

In a detailed police report, the lady says she was driving along that route when she was abruptly blocked by a boda boda rider forcing her to crash into him. The boda rider was left with a broken leg.

The lady further recounts that sensing she had knocked the boda guy down, she parked a few minutes from the scene awaiting the relevant authorities to assess the situation before further action can be taken.

It was then that a gang of boda riders raced towards her, blocked her car, opened the windows and attempted to eject her despite her helpless screams.

She narrated that some of the riders opened her car doors and robbed her of personal effects including a huge sum of money.

She says she had nothing to do apart from screaming for help as the men had overpowered her and were inappropriately touching her while ideally attempting to take off her clothes.

In the most recent development by the DCI, Zachariah Nyaora Obadia was unmasked as the mastermind behind the heinous acts.

Sleuths from the DCI revealed that Obadia had been traced to reside in Mukuru Kaiyaba slums although he is currently in hiding.

His wife among other witnesses positively identified him hence placing him at the scene of the crime.

“Using digital forensics, the sleuths working with cybercrime experts at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, placed the thug at the scene of the crime scientifically and went after him this afternoon deep in Mukuru Kaiyaba informal settlement,” the DCI said.

Obadia has been given 24 hours to surrender to the authorities before things turn uglier.

