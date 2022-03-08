Forest Road Assault Saga: 32 Arrested, 12 Motorcycles Seized

32 people have been arrested and 12 motorcycles seized by police in the forest road saga where a female motorist was assaulted in traffic.

A video made rounds online yesterday where a female motorist has been assaulted by boda boda riders along Wangari Maathai road, formerly Forest road.

The woman had allegedly knocked down a boda boda rider before goons descended on her and assaulted her with others inappropriately touching her.

Following public uproar, the National Police issued a statement and ordered their manhunt which was immediately followed by their arrests.

Leaders including politicians, government officials and human rights activists called for the prosecution of the individuals involved in the assault while ideally condemning the barbaric acts.

Read: Fury as Female Motorist Assaulted by Boda Boda Riders Along Forest Road (Video)

Update on an earlier attack on a motorist. Sixteen (16) suspects have been arrested and five motor cycles impounded in connection with an earlier attack on a motorist.

Operations continues as we appeal for more information from the public. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) March 7, 2022

I have asked our security agents to ensure that all the perpetrators of this dastardly act are swiftly apprehended and suitably punished for their heinous act. — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) March 7, 2022

Confirming their arrests, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said they will be arraigned later today as more people involved in the same are still being hunted.

“I had mentioned that 16 riders were arrested but by now, the number has increased to at least 32, with around 12 motorcycles impounded. We have very good leads, you arrest one or two and they lead you to others,” the police spokesperson said on Citizen TV.

Boda boda operators have been a big menace on roads more so within Nairobi. This is not the first case where road rage has been witnessed as riders are notorious goons who have terrorized people countless times.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...