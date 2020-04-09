Foreigners In Kenya To Extend Visitors’ Passes Online – Immigration Department

The government has allowed foreigners in the country to extend their visitors’ passes weeks after the service was suspended.

The Immigration Department had suspended the service on March 16, to limit the number of people visiting its offices as part of the measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The foreigners will now be required to extend their stay in the country online by visiting the Foreign Services Portal as from Monday, April 13, 2020.

According to Immigration Director General, Alexander Muteshi, all residents whose permits have expired will also be required to apply for an extension on the portal.

How to apply for extension of Visitors Pass online:

1. Log in/Create an account at https://fns.immigration.go.ke.

2. Select Extension of Visitors Pass service.

3. Fill in the application form.

4. Upload relevant pages of passport, return/onward ticket and any other document required.

5. Submit the application online.

6. Download and print the application form.

7. Once the application is approved, you will get a notification in your fns account. Download and print the notification which will bear the duration of extension.

“You will need to provide this notification when exiting the country, ” said Muteshi.

“Application forms for Permit, Passes, Citizenship and Multiple Journey Visa applied online may be placed at the drop box located at Nyayo House ground floor, Foreign Nationals Management Section. For approved cases, you are advised to place the payment receipt, invoices, security bond and approval acknowledgements at the drop box located at the 5th floor, main entrance.”

