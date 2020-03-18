13 Chinese Nationals Among 16 Foreigners Turned Away After Attempt To Enter Kenya From Tanzania

16 foreigners were on Tuesday turned away at the Lunga Lunga border point in Kwale County while trying to enter Kenya from Tanzania.

Police reports indicate that the foreigners include 13 Chinese nationals who have been identified as: Xiao Zhanquan, Xu Shaul, Xu Duo, Lyu Xiaohua, Zhou Changyong, Jiang Chunyang, Xiao Zhanquan, Lyu Xiaohua, Wang Xiaoba, Shang Deyuan, Huang Honghui, Yang Yubiao and Cao Bingwang.

The foreigners were accompanied by three Tanzanian drivers identified as Saidi Seif Mapunda, Hassan Mohammed Makolo and Wema Ramadhani Muambeya.

Reports indicate that the individuals told officials at Lunga Lunga border that they were headed for a special assignment at Bamburi Cement Ltd in Mombasa.

The foreigners were denied entry after the official established that the individuals had not self-quarantined for 14 days as per the coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive measure directive issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

It was established that the individuals arrived in Tanzania from China between March 4-16.

They were escorted back to Tanzania point of entry at Horohoro.

Last Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a raft of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus that has resulted in at least 7400 deaths and 179000 infections globally.

The virus first broke out in Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year.

Tanzania confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Monday, March 16.

As of Tuesday, March 17, Kenya had confirmed four cases of COVID-19.

The individuals are isolated at Mbagathi and Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) isolation facilities.

Yesterday Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said the self-quarantine directive is not a voluntary measure, it’s mandatory.

If ignored, the CS said, it can lead to a huge fine and a jail sentence.

Going forward, Kagwe said individuals entering Kenya will be required to sign a legal document that they will comply with the directive.

CS Kagwe urged Kenyans to continue following good hand and respiratory hygiene practices like regular handwashing and avoiding overcrowded places.

