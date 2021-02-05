Foreigner Robs Ruaka Woman After Meeting on Badoo Dating Site

A woman from Ruaka has become the latest victim of a date gone wrong after her would-be lover turned out to be a criminal. The two met virtually on popular Dating site Badoo and after chatting for a few days, decided to meet physically.

They man picked up the lady in his vehicle at Marurui Petrol Station and started driving towards Kahawa West. However, things changed along the way when the man turned against the lady and robbed her off her valuables including a phone worth Sh25,000 and then dumped her.

In a Twitter Post, the DCI says they were able to track the suspect and arrest him.

“Detectives immediately went on the suspect’s trail & arrested him yesterday. He was found to be a foreigner from Sierra Leone, but did not have proper documentation.

He was arraigned in court on Thursday and is currently remanded at the Industrial Area prison.

KahawaTungu last month ran a story about how criminals were preying on gullible women online after the DCI sounded an alarm over the number of criminals disguised as would-be-lovers on dating sites.

This is not the first case of a date gone wrong and probably will not be the last. Women have been advised to exercise extreme caution when meeting people they have engaged with online.

