Foreigner Partying In Nyali Allegedly Throws Lover Off The Balcony Before Fleeing

Nyali-based detectives are pursuing a man suspected to have murdered his lover at 3am on Monday morning, by throwing her from the balcony of their bedroom in Nyali’s Sunny Side apartments.

The suspect believed to be a foreign national immediately fled the scene after committing the crime.

“A guard at the apartment was on the beat walking around his area of assignment when he heard delirious screams of a woman from the skies, followed by a loud bang metres from where he was standing. Thunderstruck, he cautiously approached what seemed to be an object only to discover that it was a half-dressed woman, who lay dead in a pool of blood,” said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The guard identified as Parsaoti Ole Morinket, informed the janitor of the incident. Together, they visited the scene and established that the lifeless body belonged to a 25-year-old woman, who had earlier in the night been invited to room A10, by a man named Muyanga Suleiman. They immediately rushed to the room only to find its door wide open and the man missing. Detectives based at Nyali were informed and they responded immediately.

“They combed the entire apartment in search of the suspect but he had already vanished. Back at the scene, vacationers who minutes earlier were asleep enjoying the ocean’s soothing breeze, stood at a safe distance conversing in low tones,” added the DCI.

Crime scene detectives processed the scene and gathered as much information regarding the incident, before finally transferring the body of the deceased to a morgue in the coastal city.

This incident comes barely a day after two bodies belonging to a man and a woman fell from an apartment in nearby Mtwapa.

A manhunt for the suspect into this murder most foul has since been launched, with a specialized detachment being deployed.

