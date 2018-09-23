Foreign NGOs Advocating For Homosexuality In Kenya – Ezekiel Mutua

Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua has expressed his fear that foreign agencies could be secretly advocating for homosexuality in Kenya through movies.

In a tweet, Mutua says that films like the infamous Rafiki are being used and even rewarded for promoting homosexuality.

“The film “Rafiki” as an endity, is the list of our problems. Willing adults can watch it as long as children are not admitted in the screening. Our concern is the bigger debate around homosexual content and the insidious agenda by foreign NGOs to promote homosexuality in Kenya,” tweeted Mutua.

Mutua banned the film Rafiki, a love story of two teenage girls who develop a romantic relationship opposed by their families and community, for promoting lesbianism.

However, the court last week lifted the ban for a period of seven days to allow the film director Wanuri Kahiu submit it for the Oscar Awards.

Mutua has vehemently held that such films are against the Kenyan culture, which does not support homosexuality.

“That’s not who we are and homosexuality is not our way of life. Shame on those foreign NGOs who want to use gay content as a tool for marketing the film industry in Kenya,” tweeted Mutua after the Court temporarily lifted the ban.

Rafiki was the first Kenyan movie that premiered at the Cannes film Festival even after being banned in Kenya.

