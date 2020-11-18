Ford Kenya Woes Intensify as Mukhisa Kituyi Splashes Millions to Outwit Wetangula

The wrangles in Ford Kenya Party have gone a notch higher as rival groups plan meeting to outwit each other.

According to Citizen Weekly, a group led by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi is set to convene a meeting at the Bomas of Kenya on November 21, 2020, despite a court order putting leadership wrangles to halt.

The publication cites that millions of shillings have been raised for the conference with the pro-Wamunyinyi legislators receiving back up from powerful individuals from the handshake.

Among the financiers of the conference to be held at Bomas include Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and Mukhisa Kituyi who is said to have donated millions of shillings with aid of international connections.

Further reports indicate that Mukhisa is being favored by a section of legislators close to President Uhuru Kenyatta with the aim of supporting his 2022 game plan.

Important to note is that Mukhisa was at one time in the race to head Ford K although he was trounced by Musikari Kombo, the then Government Local Minister.

Wamunyinyi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula wars began with the latter being kicked out of the party and replaced with the former. However, the court ruled that the changes were illegal thus reinstated Wetangula as the Ford K party leader.

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalawa is also said to be backing up Wamunyinyi.

There have been speculations that the Bungoma Senator is silently working with Deputy President William Ruto a move that angered pro-handshake MPs thus the recent tribulations that have befallen him.

In an advertisement in the local dailies, Ford Kenya SG Eseli Simiyu cited that the meeting scheduled for Saturday’s main agenda is to elect new bearers of the party leadership among other matters arising.

This is scheduled to happen despite President Uhuru Kenyatta initiating a ban on political gatherings due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Refuting the advert by Eseli, Wetangula led faction stated that Eseli had been suspended by NEC and barred from conducting any business on behalf of the party.

According to Wamunyinyi however, the meeting must happen for Ford K wrangles to be put to bed.

“As far as I am concerned, the meeting with Wetangula ended because we met as the majority members of NEC and made a resolution. In fact, the NDC is simply coming to confirm what we did and nobody can stop it,” Wamunyinyi said during a meeting in Bungoma.

The Western region has been dubbed as ‘hot cake’ ahead of the 2022 elections, with leaders in the region realigning to ensure they have a stake at the table.

Deputy President William Ruto who has already made his Presidential bid obvious is out to conquer the region from ODM’s Raila Odinga who has often referred to it as his bedroom.

