Ford Kenya Splinter Group Leaders Named Top Officials of CS Wamalwa-linked Party

A Ford Kenya splinter group has unveiled a new outfit, the Democratic Action Party – Kenya.

DAP-K was launched on Tuesday at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

The party, associated with Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, held its first National Delegates Convention (NDC) at the same venue.

Kanduyi Member of Parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi was unveiled as the party leader while his Tongaren counterpart Eseli Simiyu was named the outfit’s Secretary General.

The duo announced exit from Ford Kenya on December 2, 2021, after a protracted row over the party’s leadership.

Ford Kenya has been facing internal wrangles since June last year when the Eseli and Wamunyinyi faction attempted to oust Wetangula, who doubles up as Bungoma Senator, as the party leader. Eseli, then, held the position of secretary general.

In the proposed changes, Wamunyinyi was to take over as the party leader.

The faction had attempted to kick out Wetangula for allegedly interfering in the party’s 2017 nomination process that cost Ford Kenya parliamentary seats and failing to reconcile warring parties to eliminate friction.

