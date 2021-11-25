Ford Kenya Deputy Party Leader Richard Onyonka Defects To ODM

Ford-Kenya deputy party leader and Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament Richard Onyonka has defected to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Onyonka was officially received by ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Thursday.

Also dumping their parties in favour of Raila’s party were former legislators Simon Ogari and Dr Monda.

Over 50 political leaders including UDA youth leaders also joined the party, said ODM in a tweet.

Onyonka told Citizen TV earlier this week that he relinquished his post in the Moses Wetangula-led party during the November 4 National Delegates Conference (NDC) held at the Bomas of Kenya.

He said that he ditched Ford Kenya because he believed in a Raila presidency.

“I defected, am no longer the party leader. I actually relinquished my position two weeks ago when Ford Kenya had its NDC. I couldn’t stay in FORD-Kenya when I actually believe in voting for Raila. On principle I walked out,” he explained.

Then, Onyonka was yet to decide on his party of choice but maintained that he was still the MP for Kitutu Chache.

“I will figure out my new party when the time comes. I am still a fully-fledged member of parliament. For me to lose my seat I have to officially write my resignation later which I will do in February but am no longer the deputy party leader,” he added.

He also revealed that his post had already been filled by Bobasi Member of Parliament Innocent Obiri Momanyi.

Wetangula is part of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), which is yet to announce its presidential candidate.

OKA is comprised of Wetangula, Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, Gideon Moi of Kanu and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka.

The alliance will apparently make its stand known early next year.

