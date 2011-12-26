Footballer Samuel Etoo Launches Own Mobile Network in Cameroon

He is currently the highest paid footballer in the world and he is African. Cameroon’s Samuel Etoo is reported to have launched a mobile network called Set’Mobile in his home country. “Set” stands for Samuel Eto’o and the mobile network becomes the third in the country with a mobile penetration still under 20% (estimated at around 14.8%).

Samuel Etoo has launched the network with a capital base of Cameroon’s CFA franc 100 Million (US $195,000), a general manager and an associate partner – Charles Gueret. Etoo hopes that the network with help lower the cost of calls, while offering services such as calls, sms and internet.

Etoo was formerly the ambassador of Orange network in Cameroon. Set’Mobile might become popular with the youth considering the influence Etoo has on the generation.

IMG: mboa.info

