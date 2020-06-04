Football Stakeholders Hail Sports Tribunal’s Effort To Break Elections Impasse

A section of football stakeholders have hailed Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) efforts to help break Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections deadlock.

The Tribunal brought together different factions in the disputed elections to a round table virtual meeting to chat the way forward on Tuesday.

Bondeni FC chairperson Charity Wangoma praised the judge John Ohaga led tribunal, terming the meeting, which was snubbed by the FKF president Nick Mwendwa, as “the first step towards finding local solutions to local problems.”

Madam Charity, who is an aspirant for the Uasin Gishu County Women Rep reiterated that stakeholders are the owners of football and thus must be heard.

“It’s time to come together as stakeholders to move his process to the next level. Football is for all of us and I’m glad SDT is bringing us together towards a common goal which to hold a free and fair elections,” she said.

Judge Ohaga stated that views collected from the forum will be crystallised and recommendations forward to the Sports Registrar for action.

On her part, Charity recommends formation of a Normalisation Committee to run affairs of the game in the meantime before elections are held.

Mama Diouf as she’s fondly known was petitioner number 2 in two cases which saw the tribunal cancel the FKF elections twice.

In the first case last year, the tribunal found that FKF electoral board was not properly constituted, while in the second case eligibility criteria for candidates and voters was dismissed as unconstitutional.

Speaking separately, Michael Kimani, a sports consultant and the director of G-Save girls football club has said that SDT is doing a great job by uniting football stakeholders regardless of their political affiliations.

Mr Kimani alleged that FKF asked as an institution has been overridden by “petiness and selfishness.”

He acknowledged that it’s time for unity by football stakeholders, while calling for a local solution to the problems plaguing Kenyan football before FIFA can be called in to assist.

