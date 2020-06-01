in SPORTS

How Football Joined ‘Justice For George Floyd’ Calls

Bundesliga games over the weekend offered a platform for players to add their voice in the call for justice for George Floyd.

Protests have been held after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being restrained by Minneapolis police.

Jadon Sancho unveiled a ‘Justice for George Floyd’ T-shirt after scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Paderborn Sunday.

Sancho, who scored a hat-trick as Dortmund thrashed Paderborn 6-1, was shown a yellow card for the gesture.

Sancho later wrote on Instagram: “Delighted to get my first career hat trick, a bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change.

“We shouldn’t fear speaking out for what’s right, we have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.”

Sancho’s Moroccan teammate Achraf Hakimi displayed a similar message after scoring in the same game.

Earlier, Marcus Thuram, the son of former French international and World Cup winner Lilian Thurum, took a knee after scoring for Borussia Moenchengladbach.

In another show of solidarity, American Weston McKennie wore a “Justice for George” armband during Schalke’s match against Werder Bremen.

Floyd died in police custody on Monday after white officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes to pin him down.

Chauvin has since been charged with his murder and sacked.

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster wrote a lengthy post on Twitter: “This is way deeper than just pointing out who’s staying quiet and whose speaking up.”

Brewster, who has previously spoken about the racist abuse he has suffered, continued: “For years and generations, we’ve been screaming out for change and to be heard, yet the pain continues.

“We don’t want special privilege. A level playing field is all we have been crying for, forever.

“Hear us. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

