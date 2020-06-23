We Follow Raila Like Cows Not To Be Kicked Out Like Duale – MP Junet Mohamed

National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed now says that being loyal to the ODM party that sponsored him to Parliament has helped him to remain in Raila Odinga’s good books.

The Suna East MP made the remarks on Tuesday while commenting on the Monday ouster of his Garissa Township counterpart Aden Duale as majority leader by the Jubilee party.

In a meeting attended yesterday by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), Duale was replaced by Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya after being accused of being disloyal to the party leader.

“As for Duale, when you see us following Baba like cows, it is because we fear the consequences like what you are facing today,” he said.

“So politics is like that mkubwa. If you go against the wishes of people who own parties and lead this country,..these are the consequences.”

Read: Speaker Muturi Approves Changes In House Leadership As Duale Apologizes In Exit Speech

Junet said Duale’s predicaments should serve as a lesson to other MPs.

“… it is a good experience for me. Now I will be more loyal than I am now. I will sing baba throughout,” he said.

While congratulating Kimunya for his new role in the house, Junet pointed out that the former Finance Minister must be ready to face the difficult job that awaits him.

“This work of politics is very difficult and when the going gets tough don’t die. Remain strong, don’t say you’d rather die than resign .Please don’t die, we shall support you..dying is the worse thing that can happen..,” Junet said.

“I want to tell Kimunya that we will work with you and I know you are equal to the task.”

Read Also: “You’re A Great Leader” DP Ruto Praises Duale Following Ouster

As Finance Minister in the Mwai Kibaki government, Kimunya had to fight graft accusations and at sometime said he would rather die than resign.

The immediate former majority leader also gave a moving exit speech in which he thanked the Jubilee Party leadership for allowing him serve in the position for the last 7 years.

“I wish to thank the President of the Republic of Kenya and my party leader Uhuru Kenyatta, the Deputy President William Ruto, and the entire Jubilee Party for having given me the opportunity to serve the people of Kenya as a Leader of Majority Party for the past seven years now,” he said.

Read Also: I Came, I Saw and I Conquered – Duale Says As He Exits His Majority Leadership Role In Parliament

Noting that political interests change, the legislator asked his colleagues for forgiveness, adding that he harbours no ill feelings.

“kilicho kuwa na mwanzo hakikosi kuwa na mwisho… I was not removed for inefficiency or lack of delivery, but it is simply the cycle of the career of politics. I therefore habour no ill feelings or grudge.

Pundits claim Duale was axed over links with DP Ruto, whose allies have in the recent past been stripped of their roles in the Senate and National Assembly for allegedly frustrating the presidents’s agenda.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu