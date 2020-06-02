Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Offers To Cover Funeral Expenses For George Floyd

Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover the funeral expenses for George Floyd, who died in police custody last week.

The African-American’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis prompted protests across the United States.

The former five-division world champion’s promotional company, Mayweather Productions, confirmed on Twitter he had made the offer, and several local media reports have said the family has accepted.

The Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been sacked and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Several high-profile sports stars, including Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and Lewis Hamilton, have expressed outrage at Floyd’s death.

Three other officers involved in the arrest have not been charged.

The incident has prompted anger across the United States and abroad, with numerous professional athletes and leagues speaking out, including NBA great Michael Jordan and golf’s 15-times major champion Tiger Woods.

