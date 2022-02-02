EALA MP Florence Jematia Arrested Over Alleged Incitement

EALA MP Florence Jematia has been arrested at Westpark Estate over alleged incitement remarks.

The legislator is apparently being held at Nairobi area DCI offices.

A manhunt was initiated on Tuesday in order to get her to make a statement after she allegedly invited residents of Mochongoi in the Baringo South Constituency to raise funds to acquire firearms while accusing the government of laxity in dealing with insecurity in the region.

Read: Police Summon EALA MP Jematia for Threatening to Arm Baringo Locals

In a video that has since gone viral, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) allied legislator threatened to arm her people to fight bandits that have been terrorizing the locals.

“They (police officers) are properly safeguarded and even have helmets to protect themselves. We are tired of asking for protection,” she said.

More follows

