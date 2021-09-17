Flights Diverted from JKIA Over Bad Weather

Some flights have been diverted from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Mombasa International Airport due to bad weather, airport manager Peter Wafula has said.

Last week, flights landing at the Wilson Airport were rerouted to JKIA owing to bad weather.

Temperatures had fallen below 17 degrees centigrade with visibility reduced to about 900m.

“We are currently experiencing bad weather conditions at Wilson Airport, Nairobi and hence all incoming flights are being diverted to land at JKIA. Please bear with us as we continue to monitor the situation,” said Safarilink in a statement.

