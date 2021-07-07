Fletna Kenya Signs Former Mr World Kenya Khula Budi as its Beauty Brand Ambassador

Fletna Kenya has signed former Mr World Kenya and fitness model Khula Budi as its newest beauty Brand ambassador.

Khula Budi is a celebrated actor, a top fitness model, content creator, young father, fitness wars founder and black forest beard oil founder.

He was at the Mr World Kenya 2018, where he emerged second in Africa, narrowly losing to South Africa’s Fezile Mkhize the 2019 Mr World Africa.

The former Mr. World Kenya will be featured in a new integrated campaign for the men’s line, Tea Tree products which will run across TV, print and online channels as well as an online store rolling out from June 2021. Khula’s product will also be among the products featured on the website.

Speaking about the partnership, Khula said, “It’s amazing to partner with a skincare line that for the very first time thinks about men, I have been getting secret conversations and DMS on how I take care of my skin. My partnership with Fletna couldn’t have come at a better time than this, I intend to share the secrets and my daily routines. So Kenyan men don’t have to shy away from taking care of their skin anymore. Wash that face, moisturize, tone it, cleanse it and feel better.”

Read: British Supermodel Naomi Campbell Becomes Magical Kenya’s International Ambassador

Fletna Global co-founder Aleksander Krensic ideally said, “We are always happy to work with entrepreneurs like ourselves to help both brands grow. We are also super-excited to be expanding Fletna’s offering for men.”

Fletna Kenya is an e-commerce website that sells Nature-rich products. From the infamous Korean 10-step skincare routine to some of the world’s finest moisturizers and masks.

The organization believes in the diverse beauty of individuals all around the world and helps customers leverage learning so that intelligence is at the foundation of their natural and equally expressive skincare journey.

Its mission is to “help one million individuals to make nature-centered skincare decisions that are best for who they are, where they are and what they dream of becoming.”

For the organization, skincare is not just a matter of choosing the right face mask or serum, but a journey that can be as stressful or enjoyable as a day job.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu