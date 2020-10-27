in SPORTS

FKFPL Transfers: Ingwe Rope In Congolese Midfielder Fabrice Mugheni

Fabrice Mugheni
Fabrice Mugheni. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

FKFPL giants AFC Leopards have signed Congolese holding midfielder Fabrice Mugheni on a two-year contract.

Fabrice joins Ingwe from Rwandan side Rayon Sports and will don jersey number 17.

He has also played for Kiyoku SC and Police FC in the Rwandan top flight.

He has also featured for SR Congo U17 and 20 sides.

Leopards have continued to beef up their squad ahead of the 2020/21 FKFPL season expected to begin next month.

The team is presently in preseason in Iten, Eldoret.

They are hopeful of finally breaking a two-decade jinx and winning this season’s title.

AFC LeopardsFabrice Mugheni

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

