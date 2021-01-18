FKFPL: Tito Okello Shows Out As Gor Mahia Thump Stima

Gor Mahia beat Western Stima 3-1 in the FKF Premier League at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Monday.

Ugandan import Tito Okello was the show stopper, coming off the bench to score a brace for the coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto side.

The visitors went ahead in the 22nd minute after Samuel Onyango headed in the opener, but Kennedy Agogo replied for Stima in the 36th minute.

Agogo, who played for Gor Mahia last season, tapped home a rebound off goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch poor save.

After the breather, Okello was introduced with almost an immediate impact.

The Ugandan restored Gor Mahia lead with a fine header in the 65th minute, his first in K’Ogalo colors.

The former Vipers SC winger grabbed a brace with a hard shot four minutes to the end of regulation time to seal all the three points.

