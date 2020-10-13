FKFPL To Release New Season Fixtures Tomorrow

FKFPL will release 2020/21 season fixtures tomorrow (Tuesday).

In a statement, the body said they intend to kick off the new season on November 20, 2020.

This is to ensure it is completed in time in line with the international football calendar.

“…beyond that date, it will be impossible to commence and complete the league,” the statement reads partly.

Contact sports, including football, remain banned in the country due to the Coronavirus.

However, teams intending to compete in international championships are allowed to request for permission to train and compete in accordance with health safety regulations.

Kenya hosted Zambia in an international friendly last week, giving hope of a full return to football soon.

FKFPL reigning champions Gor Mahia have been training for close to a month now as they prepare to represent the country in the CAF Champions League.

Other teams like Kariobangi Sharks and Posta Rangers have also been training.

