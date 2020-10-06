FKFPL: Leopards Land Pre-season Sponsor

FKF Premier League giants AFC Leopards have signed a preseason partnership deal with Galana Oil Kenya Limited.

Ingwe, as the 12-time league champions are nicknamed, are gearing up for preseason ahead of football resumption tentatively in November.

The club made the announcement without giving figures involved.

“AFC Leopards has today partnered with Galana Oil Kenya Limited to co-sponsor our pre-season training in preparation for the coming season.

Galana Oil Kenya Limited operates Delta Service stations across the country and is the sole distributor of ENOC Lubricants in Kenya,” the statement reads.

Leopards, who recently launched their new season kit and replicas for fans to boost their coffers, already have a shirt sponsor, Betsafe.

The gaming firm pays the club Kshs 45million per season.

Ingwe have not won the league in over two decades a jinx they have vowed to break this season.

