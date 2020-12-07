FKFPL: Marauding Leopards Keep 100% Record Against Bidco

AFC Leopards kept their perfect start to the 2020-21 Kenyan Premier League season with a convincing 2-0 victory over newbies Bidco United at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Former Zambia’s Power Dynamos FC striker Elvis “Machapo” Rupia grabbed a brace; scoring in the 70th and 85th minutes to secure the win.

Ingwe were 2-1 victors over Tusker FC in match day one and are now joint top of the 18-team log together with KCB FC, who boasts a better goal difference.

Read: AFC Leopards Coach Thomas Trucha Resigns

Rupia’s brace was Leopards’ 36 overall since 2009 according to @Mketu.

As asked in the DM @AFCLeopards have had 36 braces since 2009 in the @FKFPLG – and today's brace means it is only the class of 2014 that failed to register a brace for the whole season pic.twitter.com/E6Nu8FJ4ZH — Emmanuel Mketu (@EMketu) December 6, 2020

In the other weekend results, Tusker held Bandari FC to a barren draw in Mombasa, while 2009 champions Sofapaka thumped Western Stima 3-1 in Wundanyi.

Posta Rangers, whose head coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo is loaned to Gor Mahia for Champions League games, held Kakamega Homeboyz to a 1-1 draw.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu