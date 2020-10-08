FKFPL Lands Kshs35 Million Radio Broadcast Deal With Milele FM

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced a three-year radio broadcast deal for FKFPL with Milele FM.

Milele FM and other Mediamax owned sister stations will exclusively broadcast Kenya’s top flight beginning next season.

In the first season, the company will part with Kshs 10million for the rights, the second season Kshs11 million and third season Kshs13 million.

Revealing the latest development, FKF boss Nick Mwendwa hailed the deal as a first in the history of the league.

@vincentvoiyoh @MikeOkinyi @Oleteya majamaa nimerudi….First Ever Radio partner of the FKF Premier League. Mediamax Milele FM and sister stations. 3 seasons Deal 10M, 11M, 13M. Starting this season to 2023. One more step, One more partner. Let's do this ! — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) October 8, 2020

FKFPL already secured a title sponsor in gaming firm Betking and a television broadcast partner in Chinese pay television giants StarTimes.

The 18-team league is expected to begin in November for the 2020-21 season.

