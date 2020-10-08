in SPORTS

FKFPL Lands Kshs35 Million Radio Broadcast Deal With Milele FM

fkfpl milele deal
FKFPL Lands Deal With Milele FM. [Courtesy]

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced a three-year radio broadcast deal for FKFPL with Milele FM.

Milele FM and other Mediamax owned sister stations will exclusively broadcast Kenya’s top flight beginning next season.

In the first season, the company will part with Kshs 10million for the rights, the second season Kshs11 million and third season Kshs13 million.

Revealing the latest development, FKF boss Nick Mwendwa hailed the deal as a first in the history of the league.

FKFPL already secured a title sponsor in gaming firm Betking and a television broadcast partner in Chinese pay television giants StarTimes.

The 18-team league is expected to begin in November for the 2020-21 season.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKFPL).Milele FM

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

lavington robbery

Suspect In Armed Lavington West Estate Robbery Edward Nduati Arrested
Tech Kidz Africa

Google Partners with Tech Kidz Africa to Organize Online Courses for Children