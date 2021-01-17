in SPORTS

FKFPL: Ingwe Stops KCB FC’s Reggae

AFC Leopards
Elvis Rupia of AFC Leopards celebrates his goal against KCB FC. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

AFC Leopards rallied to edge out KCB FC 2-1, ending the Banker’s six-match unbeaten run in the 2020-21 FKFPL season.

The game was staged at the Kasarani Stadium Annex on Sunday afternoon with a handful of football-starved fans attending.

KCB headed into the match as firm favourites to win, having emerged victorious in all their previous.

And true to their impressive form they wasted no time with Samuel Mwangi giving them the lead in the 24th minute.

Leopards responded five minutes later with danger-man Elvis Rupia restoring parity with a fine strike.

Read: AFC Leopards Coach Thomas Trucha Resigns

Rupia, who was the star of the game, grabbed a brace for his eighth goal of the season in the 57th minute to secure all the three points for Ingwe.

In another enthralling fixture of the day, Wazito FC also came from behind to beat newbies Bidco United 2-1, while Posta Rangers recorded their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory at Vihiga United.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

AFC LeopardsKPL

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bundotich Kiprop Buzeki

Buzeki Resigns as CCM Party Secretary General After Isaac Rutto Joined DP Ruto
Crime Scene

Form Three Student Allegedly Kills School Guard In Vihiga