FKFPL: Ingwe Stops KCB FC’s Reggae

AFC Leopards rallied to edge out KCB FC 2-1, ending the Banker’s six-match unbeaten run in the 2020-21 FKFPL season.

The game was staged at the Kasarani Stadium Annex on Sunday afternoon with a handful of football-starved fans attending.

KCB headed into the match as firm favourites to win, having emerged victorious in all their previous.

And true to their impressive form they wasted no time with Samuel Mwangi giving them the lead in the 24th minute.

Leopards responded five minutes later with danger-man Elvis Rupia restoring parity with a fine strike.

Read: AFC Leopards Coach Thomas Trucha Resigns

Rupia, who was the star of the game, grabbed a brace for his eighth goal of the season in the 57th minute to secure all the three points for Ingwe.

In another enthralling fixture of the day, Wazito FC also came from behind to beat newbies Bidco United 2-1, while Posta Rangers recorded their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory at Vihiga United.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu