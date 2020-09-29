in SPORTS

FKFPL Back On TV, Lands Lucrative Deal With StarTimes

FKFPL has secured a lucrative Kshs 800million seven-year broadcast deal with pay television provider StarTimes.

Nick Mwendwa, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president, tweeted the news, putting to an end months of speculations.

He disclosed the league, named BetKing Premier League for sponsorship reasons, will get $1.1 million (approx. Kshs 120million) from the deal each year.

The Kenya’s top flight has not had a TV partner since South Africa’s pay television giants Supersport ended their ten year deal in April 2017.

China-owned StarTimes already have Uganda and Ghana leagues under their belt.

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKFPL).StarTimes

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

