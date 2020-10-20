FKFPL: AFC Leopards Sign Burundian Striker Bienvenue Shaka

AFC Leopards have signed Burudian striker Bienvenue Shaka from Tunisian top division side Etoile Sportif du Sahel.

Shaka moves to Ingwe after spending two years in Tunisian league.

He has previously turned out for Aigle Noir in the Burundi Premier League.

Shaka has also played for the Burundi Under-20 and Under-23 sides and is currently a member of the national team, Intamba (The Swallows).

“I’m excited to join AFC Leopards, a big club in Kenya. My teammates and I will work hard and in unity to ensure that we achieve success for the club. To the fans, I ask for your support as you are part of the team’s success,” Shaka said.

Shaka has linked up with the rest of Leopards team on a pre-season tour and camp in Rift Valley.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu