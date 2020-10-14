in SPORTS

FKFPL 2020/21 Season Fixtures Released Ahead Of Possible Football Return

FKFPL FIXTURES
AFC Leopards Players. [Courtesy]

FKFPL has released fixtures for the 2020/21 season in anticipation of football return.

The new season is expected to kick off on November 20 subject to government approval.

Defending champions Gor Mahia will open their title defense against Tusker FC away before taking on Ulinzi Stars in their first home fixture.

AFC Leopards quest to win their first league title in 22 years begins with a home tie against Western Stima before they hit the road to newbies Bidco United the following weekend.

FKFPL is hoping the government will grant them the green light to resume activities.

Contact sports remain suspended in the country due to the Coronavirus, however, teams participating in international competitions can request permission to train and compete.

