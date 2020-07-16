FKF Secures Sh1.2 Billion Sponsorship Deal For KPL

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has secured Kshs 1.2 billion sponsorship deal for Kenyan Premier League from betting firm Betking.

The top flight will be known as “Betking Premier League” after the deal’s official launch today (Thursday).

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa, who had promised to retake the running of the league from KPL Limited when their mandate ends in September and revamp it, announced the mega deal on twitter.

Today in history ! Over 1.2 Billion shillings for the FKF Premier league for 5 seasons ! — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) July 15, 2020

The deal will guarantee each of the 18 clubs participating in the league Kshs 8 million per season.

Atleast 8M for each club starting 2020/21 season ……..Vijana wacheze ball ! — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) July 15, 2020

For close to two seasons KPL has run without a title sponsor after their last sponsor SportPesa stopped its operations in the country.

The lack of finances had a negative effect on clubs with some dishing out walkovers hence diluting competition and integrity of the top flight.

KPL also failed to pay back to back champions Gor Mahia prize money.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu