FKF Refuse Sports Tribunal Mediation In Delayed Elections

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will not be party to this afternoon’s efforts by Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) to find a solution to the body’s elections through mediation.

SDT chairman John Ohaga last week ordered stakeholders in the dispute to a roundtable meeting this afternoon to help break the ice.

But in a letter to the tribunal, FKF boss Nick Mwendwa has declined the offer, saying the matter had undergone full litigation before the body with no further orders given.

“The Tribunal’s decision of March 17, 2020 made no positive order directing or requiring the Federation to undertake any process(es) or to perform any act.”

In the March 17 ruling, the tribunal disbanded the FKF’s National Executive Committee (NEC), while requesting FIFA to form a Normalisation Committee to run the affairs of the federation, but FIFA refused.

In their response, FIFA ordered the current office to stay till fresh elections are held.

They also offered to come to Kenya to discuss the way forward when the COVID-19 pandemic clears.

Nick has said they’ll wait for directions from the Zurich-based football body.

“Following that communication by FIFA and bearing in mind that FIFA is expected to communicate a way forward to the federation after the Covid -19 pandemic is contained and/or is over, FKF will await FIFA’s direction and communication on how FKF will conclude its elections and which communication will be shared with the Tribunal.”

Nick subtly questioned SDT and by extention Mr. Ohaga’s impartiality to mediate in the matter, while saying that mediation should be voluntary.

“Ideally, a mediation processes is party driven and voluntary. Usually negotiations in mediation are undertaken before an impartial and neutral third party without decision making powers. In any event, the stakeholders of football in Kenya comprise of many other parties and entities outside these proceedings.”

