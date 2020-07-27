FKF Presidential Candidate Tom Alila Calls For August Polls

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential candidate Tom Onyango Alila has called for the federation’s much anticipated polls to be held in August.

Alila who once served as the FKF executive as the NEC Nyanza representative said the elections were long overdue and should be held before the kick-off of leagues expected to take place in September.

Alila said he was against a repeat of the branch polls saying the elections were credible and the officials were elected in accordance with the 2017 FKF Constitution which the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) recommended and recognizes.

He said the elections of the sub branches should be conducted after the national polls as it was costly and time wasting in engaging the 270 constituencies which are basis upon the sub branches have been formed.

He asked other candidates aspiring for the presidency and various NEC posts to hit the ground running by soliciting for votes from the delegates including the branch officials.

“Candidates should venture into a vote hunting mission amongst the 96 delegates who are known to all of us instead of engaging in sideshows and press wars,” he said.

Alila called on aspirants to be objective and campaign basing on their manifestos and policies instead of engaging in slur, mudslinging and name calling for mature campaigns.

He advised candidates hanging on the incumbent Nick Mwendwa’s coat not to sit pretty and wait to get elected basing on Nick’s name but campaign by selling their policies.

“Delegates should not be viewed or misconstrued as voting machines where they will be expected to vote blindly basing on the camp a candidate belongs to. They need to be respected by candidates seeking

for the votes through their vision and mission for football in Kenya,” said Alila.

Alila asked Mwendwa to convene an urgent stakeholders meeting to discuss and come up with an electoral code that will ensure free and fair elections.

He asked the FKF Electoral Board to review the electoral code so that many candidates especially at the national level are not locked out of the contest.

“The Electoral board should review the issue of endorsements which had many being locked out and the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) whereby

during this time of COVID-19 it has been hard for individuals to service their loans due to the hard economic times,” he said.

