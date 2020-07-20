FKF Lands Another Sponsorship Deal Worth Kshs100 Million

Football Kenya Federation has today announced BetKing Kenya as it’s official Division One League title sponsor in a Ksh100 Million 5-year deal, which will see the league referred to as the BetKing Division One League.

Under the partnership, each of the 32 Division One clubs from Zone A and Zone B will be entitled to at least Ksh500,000 annual grant from the Federation.

“This is the first time in the history of Kenyan football that the Division One league has attracted a sponsor and so we are happy to announce yet another milestone as we endeavor to raise Kenyan football’s commercial value,” said FKF President Nick Mwendwa.

“We believe this deal, which further underpins BetKing’s commercial developmental role in football, both at the national and grassroot level will not only help ease our clubs’ financial obligations but also play a pivotal role in raising the level of competition in the league,” added the FKF president.

The announcement comes a few days after the FKF President signed yet another deal with BetKing Kenya, worth Ksh1.2 Billion for the FKF Premier League that will see each of the 18 top tier clubs receive at least Ksh8 Million annually.

The official unveiling of the partner, as well as the league logo, will be held in September.

