FKF: Harambee Stars’ Kshs244 Million Afcon Budget Excluded Match Bonuses

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has clarified that Harambee Stars’ 2019 Afcon budget of Kshs 244million excluded match bonuses.

In a separate arrangement, the federation requested ministry of sports for Kshs 10million per win for players and members of technical staff.

Stars’ sole victory in the tournament hosted by Egypt was against neighbours Tanzania in their final group match after suffering two back to back losses against finalists Senegal and Algeria.

“Match bonuses and athletes rewards for

exemplary performances are not factored in the preparation budgets,” said Barry Otieno, the FKF Chief Executive Officer.

Otieno said two days to the showpiece they presented to the ministry for approval a reward scheme of Kshs 10million for every win.

A reminder for disbursement of the amount following the win against Taifa Stars was made, but no payment has yet been received.

“The federation without prejudice or malice wishes to state that the Khs 10 million win bonus against Tanzania is yet to be received from the ministry and/or paid to all players and members of the technical bench.”

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed in a recent interview with the Daily Nation denied that the government owes the federation any money in regards the 2019 AFCON.

“I know without a shadow of doubt that all the monies requested for the Africa Cup of Nations were paid in full. That allowed our national team, for the first time in many years, to have proper training in France and to play in Madrid before setting foot in Cairo. Nothing was left to chance and nothing was left unpaid.

“It is odd (for the federation to expect the government to pay the winning bonuses). The Sh244 million was dispatched to FKF for Afcon. It was the largest amount to ever be channelled towards any national team,” she said.

Harambee Stars players 2019 Afcon bonus scheme

• A Kshs 50 million bonus for qualifying to the AFCON 2019.

• Kshs 750,000 per player paid as allowances to players who participated in the tournament.

