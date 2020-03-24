FKF Handed Kshs4 Million Fine Over Adel Amrouche Compensation Stalemate

FIFA Disciplinary Committee has directed that FKF pays them Kshs 4million arbitration procedures costs in a case involving former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche.

FKF had written to the disciplinary body requesting for more time to settle Amrouche’s award of Kshs 109 million for wrongful dismissal.

Despite getting 30 more days to settle the claim, FKF was slapped with the additional costs.

FKF had until 11 March 2011 to compansate Amrouche, but failed for lack of funds, and to guard against a possible ban, the federation sought more time.

“The Communication, signed by FIFA Disciplinary Committee chairperson Yeboah Anin, additionally directs that the payment to Mr. Amrouche be made within the next 30 days, failure to which FIFA will sanction Kenya.

The federation has also been fined an additional KES 4 million as costs sustained in connection with the arbitration procedures and costs for the FIFA Disciplinary Committee proceeding.”

FKF remains optmistic they will find a solution despite the government declining to chip in using public funds.

“In view of the foregoing, the federation, whilst remaining optimistic continues to actively engage both the government and FIFA, with a view of finding possible solutions to enable Kenya deal with the matter conclusively and without the possibility of having to be sanctioned.”

The have also put in place measures to ensure they don’t get into a similar situation in future.

“The federation in an effort aimed at preventing a re-occurrence of the aforementioned case that was occasioned by former FKF president Sam Nyamweya, has henceforth adopted a policy prohibits the hiring of national team coaches, at all levels on closed contracts.”

