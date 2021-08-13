FKF Makes Good Threat To Fine Leopards, Gor Mahia Sh10 Million

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has deducted a sum of Ksh 10 million from AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia’s July, August and September league grants for snubbing last month’s Mashemeji Derby.

The arch rivals refused to honor their league fixture demanding domestic cup prize money the federation owed them.

Apart from being docked three points each, the two clubs were fined Ksh 6 million and Ksh 4 million respectively.

“The Federation has, further, made a decision to deduct half of the grants owed to AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia, moving forward, to go towards the settlement of the KES 10 Million incurred by the two clubs for failing to honor FKF PL match no #260 pitting the two sides..

“Moving forward, following the withdrawal of the top league’s title partner, FKF has agreed with the clubs to review downwards the monthly grants, up until when the Federation will secure partners other than its broadcast and radio partner.”

