FKF Elections: Sports Tribunal Summons Stakeholders To Roundtable Meeting

Sports Dispute Tribunal through its chairman John Ohaga has summoned football stakeholders to a virtual roundtable meeting Tuesday next week.

The afternoon meeting is aimed at unlocking the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections deadlock.

The tribunal has twice cancelled the polls for non compliance with various regulations including the Kenyan constitution throwing the whole process into disarray.

The tribunal further compounded the situation by sending home the FKF National Executive Committee except the president, as their term ended in February.

Sports Act 2013 grants the tribunal powers to seek alternative ways of dispute resolution.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on it by Section 59 of the Sports Act, 2013, the Tribunal will convene a virtual roundtable discussion on Tuesday 2nd June 2020 from 2.30 pm for all stakeholders to discuss and formulate a mechanism for creating a roadmap in view of the urgent need for the FKF to hold elections once the covid19 pandemic is behind us,” the tribunal notified on Thursday.

Section 59 of the Sports Act states that, “The Tribunal may, in determining disputes apply alternative dispute resolution methods for sports disputes and provide expertise and assistance regarding alternative dispute resolution to the parties to a dispute.”

Having ruled out government intervention in dispute, which would amount to third party interference and attract a Fifa ban, the tribunal is now seeking other avanues that will lead to holding the elections.

The roundtable will give a chance to aspirants for the seat of FKF president, who want to challenge incumbent Nick Mwendwa, a chance to be heard.

They include former president Sam Nyamweya, Herbert Mwachiro and Nicholas Musonye.

